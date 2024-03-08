Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJNSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.57 on April 22nd

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5712 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s previous dividend of $0.56.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $18.43.
About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
