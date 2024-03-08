Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

