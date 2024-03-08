Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 959.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,795 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Gerdau by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 98,245,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,840,000 after buying an additional 2,876,609 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 233,911.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,559,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,261,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,323,000 after purchasing an additional 871,743 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 12.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,352,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

GGB opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.0202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

