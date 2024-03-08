Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 959.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 309,795 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Gerdau during the third quarter worth $274,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 92.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after buying an additional 2,172,396 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gerdau during the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Gerdau by 12.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,352,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,379,000 after buying an additional 1,109,470 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.0202 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Gerdau Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.