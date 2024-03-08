Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 10,132 Shares of Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Stock

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,132 shares of Future Generation Australia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,753.12 ($7,631.90).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 22,132 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$24,898.50 ($16,167.86).

On Tuesday, February 27th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 20,321 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,759.52 ($14,778.91).

Future Generation Australia Company Profile

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

