Geoff Wilson Acquires 21,966 Shares of Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Stock

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) insider Geoff Wilson bought 21,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$27,786.99 ($18,043.50).
Geoff Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Geoff Wilson bought 19,515 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$24,042.48 ($15,612.00).
- On Friday, March 1st, Geoff Wilson bought 12,650 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$15,761.90 ($10,235.00).
Future Generation Global Stock Performance
About Future Generation Global
