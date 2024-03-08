Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Upgraded by Beacon Securities to “Buy”

Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.90.

Geodrill Stock Performance

TSE GEO opened at C$1.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.33. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.62.

Get Geodrill alerts:

About Geodrill

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.