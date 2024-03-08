Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Upgraded by Beacon Securities to “Buy”

Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.90.
Geodrill Stock Performance
TSE GEO opened at C$1.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.33. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.62.
About Geodrill
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.