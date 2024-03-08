Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 10th.
Generation Development Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 130.72, a current ratio of 234.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.
Generation Development Group Company Profile
