Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GBIO. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Generation Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,949,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 114,082 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 213,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

