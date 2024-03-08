General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $134.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Stock Up 4.4 %

GE stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $86.07 and a fifty-two week high of $166.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.