General Electric (NYSE:GE) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $166.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

GE stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $86.07 and a twelve month high of $166.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,159,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $520,488,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $418,951,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

