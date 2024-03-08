General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $166.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $166.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $86.07 and a 52-week high of $166.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

