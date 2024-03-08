General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

General Dynamics stock opened at $273.00 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $277.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

