GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06), reports. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million.
GEN Restaurant Group Stock Down 12.6 %
GENK opened at $5.91 on Friday. GEN Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENK. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $6,987,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About GEN Restaurant Group
GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.
