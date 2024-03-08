Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.66). Approximately 1,220,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 953,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.65).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.13. The company has a market cap of £70.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

