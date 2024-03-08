Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Mizuho

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $2,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,182,000 after purchasing an additional 340,784 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

