FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 9.0 %

FCEL stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,555,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,420,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,636,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,302,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 465,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,714,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 552,669 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

