FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 59.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 676,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $1,476,248.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $1,476,248.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $205.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.39 and a 12 month high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.