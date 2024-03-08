Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.09. 803,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

