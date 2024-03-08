Front Row Advisors LLC Decreases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $129,008,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $156.03. 153,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,983. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

