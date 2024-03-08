Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) COO Mohammed Abbas Sells 3,222 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) COO Mohammed Abbas sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $78,455.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FDP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.49. 17,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,257. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

