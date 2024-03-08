Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Trimmed by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $86.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

