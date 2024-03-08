Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,532 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,888,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

View Our Latest Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.