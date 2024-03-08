Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Williams Trading reissued a sell rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.68.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.