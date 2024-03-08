Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FL. BTIG Research lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Williams Trading reiterated a sell rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Foot Locker to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.45. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $47.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after acquiring an additional 902,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $259,998,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $94,496,000 after acquiring an additional 451,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $59,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,389 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

