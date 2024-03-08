FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FMC. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of FMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.53.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $63.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $128.52.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

