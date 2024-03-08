Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $42.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

NYSE:FLR opened at $37.23 on Friday. Fluor has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.11.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fluor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 149,990 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 59,283 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

