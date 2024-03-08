Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 2.55. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $31.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
