Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $135.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FND. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.44.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $129.37.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,122,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,264,182. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

