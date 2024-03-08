First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

First United has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. First United has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First United to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

First United Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. First United has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. First United had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that First United will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First United by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First United by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First United during the second quarter worth $283,000. State Street Corp raised its position in First United by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First United by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

