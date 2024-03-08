First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.61

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.61 and last traded at $65.46, with a volume of 17161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.09.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $670.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

