First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy Sells 1,500 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FSLR opened at $160.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.71.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

