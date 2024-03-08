First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.86. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $34.46.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.04%. On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.81%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $32,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,004,631 shares of company stock worth $32,260,041 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,219 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

