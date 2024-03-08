First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $14.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FHN opened at $14.99 on Friday. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 362,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 75,041 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,453,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after buying an additional 38,455 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $5,664,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

