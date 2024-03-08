First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

