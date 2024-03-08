First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.62.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Capital by 59.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in First Capital by 375.9% during the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

