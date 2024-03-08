Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a sector underperform rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.33.

NYSE:EXR opened at $146.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $166.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 131.17%.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,769. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

