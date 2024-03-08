Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,486 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $29,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Bank of America lowered their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.