Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) CFO Kamal Adawi Sells 12,784 Shares

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) CFO Kamal Adawi sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $24,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Exagen Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Exagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Articles

