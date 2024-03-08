Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $297.00. The company has a market cap of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak acquired 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,345.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
