Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
