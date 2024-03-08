Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

