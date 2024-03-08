Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.2 %

Airbnb stock opened at $163.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $165.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average is $136.48.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,417,134 shares of company stock valued at $200,439,308. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

