Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $300,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $140.28. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

