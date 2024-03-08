Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.69.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

