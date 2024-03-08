Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $307,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

