Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $150.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $157.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

