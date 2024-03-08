Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
GMAB stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
