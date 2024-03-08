Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $283.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.17 and a 200-day moving average of $253.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

