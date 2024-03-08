Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,538 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 605,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 533,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 521,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,132 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 360,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,591,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 319,339 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Avangrid Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 86.70%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

